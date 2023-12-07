Congress state chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana after the grand old party emerged victorious in the state assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to Revanth Reddy. Besides Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Apart from the CM and deputy CM, 10 ministers took oath today. The list includes N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, D Anasuya (popularly known as Seethakka), Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao. Below are more details about the 10 ministers of Reddy who will govern Telangana for the next five years.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy: A few days before, Reddy was regarded as the top CM candidate. A staunch loyalist of the Congress party, Reddy took oath as a Telangana minister on Thursday. A former Air Force pilot, Uttam Kumar Reddy, is a seven-time MLA.

Komatireddy Venkata Reddy: A senior Congress leader, Venkata Reddy has been in the party for more than 30 years. Recently, he resigned from the parliament to become a Telangana minister. He won the state assembly elections from the Nalgonda seat. He has won the seat thrice between 1999 and 2009.

C Damodar Rajanarasimha: Before choosing Telangana, Damodar Rajanarsimha, has served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (Telangana). A native of the Medak area, Narsimha comes from the Dalit community and won the election from the Andole Assembly seat.

D Sridhar Babu: Just like Damodar Rajanarasimha, D Sridhar Babu has played an active role in undivided Andhra Pradesh's politics. Coming from the Brahmin community, this is Rajanarasimha's fifth term as an MLA. He won from the Manthani seat this time.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Before joining Congress, Srinivas Reddy served as MLA from Khammam when he was a part of Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party in 2014. After that, he joined the BRS in 2018 and then Congress just before the election. He won the election from the Palairu seat by over 56,000 votes.

Ponnam Prabhakar: A politician since his student days, Prabhakar won the election from Telangana's Karimnagar seat. An advocate by profession, he won the seat which was previously held by outgoing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2009.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka: Congress veteran and leader of the Opposition in the outgoing assembly. A member of the Mala community, he won the election from the Madhira constituency from Khammam. Madhira was among the constituencies reserved for scheduled castes. He has been holding the seat since 2009.

Dana Anasuya: Dana Anasuya is a member of a tribal community from Mulugu district. Due to her special bond with CM Reddy, she is referred to by him as “sister". During her teenage, Anusuya, popularly known as Seethakka, joined the Janashakti Naxal group. After participating in its activities for years, she surrendered to the police in 1997. Later, she completed her education and joined politics. She won the election from the Mulug seat.

TN Rao: A three-time MLA with TDP, TN Rao has also worked with BRS. Later, he quit the party and joined the Congress before contesting the recently concluded state assembly elections.

Konda Surekha: She won the election from the Warangal (East) Assembly seat. Throughout her political career, she has lost only twice in eight electoral contests. She is from the Padmashali community, a designated Backward Class.

JK Rao: Before joining politics, Jupally Krishna Rao worked as a bank employee. He was elected to the Kollapur Assembly seat for five consecutive terms from 1999.

The oath ceremony was attended by the party's high command as well. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah were present at the event that took place at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

