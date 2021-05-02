Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken charge of the state health ministry amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The development came after the CM ordered a probe into allegations of land grabbing against health minister Eatala Rajender.

Telangana Governor, acting on the Chief Minister's advice, on Saturday transferred the portfolio of medical, health and family welfare to KCR from Eatala with immediate effect, said the secretary to the Governor.

After taking charge, Chief Minister Rao instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to be very cautious about the Covid-19 surge in the state, asking him to review the issue thrice a day and personally monitor the situation.

"The CM instructed the secretary to ensure that there should be no problem in the availability of injections like Remdesivir, vaccines, Oxygen and the beds in the hospitals", said a release from the CM's Office (CMO).

The CM has deputed his secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to regularly monitor the coronavirus pandemic from CMO. He also instructed that all the higher officials in the medical and health department should be on high alert and work effectively to free the state from the clutches of corona as early as possible.

To curb the impact of Covid, the state government has imposed a night curfew that has been extended till 5 am on 8 May. The statewide night curfew comes into effect at 9 pm and continues till 5 am.

Opposition raises voice

After the CM's probe order, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday demanded a detailed inquiry against all the leaders involved in various illegal activities.

"For the first time, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has raised allegations against a sitting minister, that the Telangana Health Minister has allegedly been involved in a land grabbing case and KCR has passed orders for a detailed inquiry into the issue," Rao said.

"Etela Rajender said that he is ready for an inquiry and hearing by the sitting Judge," he added.

The Congress leader further said that many allegations have been raised against ministers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) even before this incident.

"While the Chief Minister had not visited even a single Covid-19 victim and is not bothered about it, but Eatala, on the other hand, has always been proactive and visiting various hospitals on regular basis," he said.





