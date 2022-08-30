Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao will visit Bihar on Wednesday and will discuss national politics with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhara Rao will meet Bihar Chief Minister on his visit to Bihar on August 31. Both the chief ministers will discuss strategy upon national politics for Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Apart from this, KCR will also provide financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who got killed in action in Galwan valley.
"As part of that, the Chief Minister will leave for Patna from Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. As announced earlier, financial assistance will be given to the families of Indian soldiers who died in Galwan valley," the official statement reads.
As per the official announcement, families of 19 soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 will be provided with financial support. Earlier, Telangana's native, Colonel Santosh Babu who died in the same incident was provided with assistance by the government.
Along with the military families, KCR will also assist the families of Bihar workers who lost their lives in a fire accident in Telangana. Telangana CM, along with Bihar CM, will distribute cheques to the family members on the day. In a major fire incident, 12 people from Bihar lost lives in a major fire accident at a timber godown in Secunderabad, Telangana.
To provide assistance to the family, Telangana government had announced all the required help to the families of the deceased. It has also announced to provide ₹5 lakh to families of the deceased while Bihar government announced to give ₹2 lakh. It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the 11 labourers who lost their lives in the accident.
KCR's visit to the area can prove to be a game changer as the politics in the state had already taken a spin-off when Nitish Kumar left NDA to ally with RJD and Congress to form the 'Mahagathbandhan government' in Bihar.
The statement also said that both the Chief Ministers will discuss national politics on this occasion, according to ANI.
This is not the first time, when KCR is meeting with someone from the newly formed Bihar government, as he also interacted with the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejaswi Yadav during his visit to Hyderabad.
A month ago, Nitish Kumar managed to change the complete scenario of Bihar politics when his Grand Alliance government won the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.
After stepping out of the BJP alliance, Nitish Kumar staked a claim to form a government with RJD earlier this month. To do so, he formed a party with the RJD and other parties. The former Chief Minister with a new alliance took oath on 10 August along with Deputy Chief Minister RJD Tejashwi Yadav.
The Bihar Grand Alliance, which had a combined strength of 163, managed to increase its effective combined strength to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended support to Nitish Kumar.
