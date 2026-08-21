Telangana CM Revanth Reddy cancels US visit after Centre 'denies' permission

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO said on Friday.

Reddy, who is in London currently, had planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

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The Ministry of External Affairs, which had been approached by the state government for clearance for the Chief Minister’s official visit to the UK and the US, approved only the UK leg of the tour.

The State government was informed of the denial of permission for the US visit after the official delegation had already reached the UK. The MEA cited denial of clearance from the “political angle.”

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying …clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

Reddy will now return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston in the US, it said.

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Reddy was scheduled to visit New York from Boston on August 23 and participate in the Indian Overseas Congress meet and greet before returning to India on 30 August as per earlier schedule.

All should think beyond politics and elections: Reddy “The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy of the Centre, bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth’s aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy League and top global institutions,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said in a release on Friday.

“I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and the future of the youth,” he said.

Reddy has instructed the officials to proceed with the US trip and conclude all MoUs and partnership agreements. He will, as per the scheduled programme, continue his visits to and interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, the London Business School, the University of London, among others.

Reddy will also meet with top sports institutions and skilling leadership in the United Kingdom, and try to formalise partnerships for Telangana, the statement said.