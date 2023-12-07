comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 15:57:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 998.75 -2.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.6 -0.13%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.85 2.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.05 1.03%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Telangana CM Revanth Reddy fulfills first poll promise, gets iron barricades removed from office premises | Watch
Back Back

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy fulfills first poll promise, gets iron barricades removed from office premises | Watch

 Livemint

Accessibility to the CM's office was one of the major issues raised by Ravanth Reddy during is election campaign

A Revanth Reddy was credited with leading Congress towards the victory in Telangana Premium
A Revanth Reddy was credited with leading Congress towards the victory in Telangana

Anumula Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, days after Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly of the state. A Revanth Reddy was credited with leading Congress towards the victory in the state as the young leader directly took on former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao on several issues.

One of the major issues he raised was of accessibility to the CM's office and in one of his first acts as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy removed the iron barricades from front of the chief minister's office.

Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM

With Revanth Reddy, 11 of his colleagues also took oath as the Cabinet Ministers of Telangana. Senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was in the race to be the Chief Minister is appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana. The other ministers include Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Thummala Nageswar Rao, Dana Anasuya, Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha.

Rename Telangana CM office

Moreover, the new Chief Minister has also decided to rename the Telangana chief minister's camp-office-cum-official-residence from Pragathi Bhavan to Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan. As per the reports, Revanth Reddy announced that the first Praja Darbar will be held at Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on 8 December.

The renaming of the CM office comes as during the Congress' election campaign, Revanth Reddy accused his predecessor K. Chandrashekhar Rao of corruption and being inaccessible to the people of Telangana. While making a call for the revival of democracy in Telangana, Revanth Reddy promised that the CM's residence would be renamed and would be open to all people of Telangana.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy swearing-in today: 10 things to know about new Telangana CM

The accessibility issue is one of the foundations on which Congress spun in its campaign and pushed the issue in all their advertising etc.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 03:33 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App