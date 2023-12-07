Anumula Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, days after Congress won 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly of the state. A Revanth Reddy was credited with leading Congress towards the victory in the state as the young leader directly took on former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao on several issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the major issues he raised was of accessibility to the CM's office and in one of his first acts as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy removed the iron barricades from front of the chief minister's office.

Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live: Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With Revanth Reddy, 11 of his colleagues also took oath as the Cabinet Ministers of Telangana. Senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was in the race to be the Chief Minister is appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana. The other ministers include Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Thummala Nageswar Rao, Dana Anasuya, Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha.

Rename Telangana CM office Moreover, the new Chief Minister has also decided to rename the Telangana chief minister's camp-office-cum-official-residence from Pragathi Bhavan to Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan. As per the reports, Revanth Reddy announced that the first Praja Darbar will be held at Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on 8 December.

The renaming of the CM office comes as during the Congress' election campaign, Revanth Reddy accused his predecessor K. Chandrashekhar Rao of corruption and being inaccessible to the people of Telangana. While making a call for the revival of democracy in Telangana, Revanth Reddy promised that the CM's residence would be renamed and would be open to all people of Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Revanth Reddy swearing-in today: 10 things to know about new Telangana CM The accessibility issue is one of the foundations on which Congress spun in its campaign and pushed the issue in all their advertising etc.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.