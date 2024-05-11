The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a veiled attack on the Telangana Chief Minister Revnath Reddy over questioning the Balakot airstrikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters in Telangana on Friday, CM Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to reap ‘political benefits’ from the horrific ambush of a CRPF convoy that left 40 personnel dead and the airstrikes that followed.

Laying the blame on the BJP-led NDA for 'failing' to prevent the Pulwama attack, the Telangana CM said, "For Modi, everything is political. Everything is about winning elections. His way of thinking is not good for the country. The time has come for the country to be rid of Modi and the BJP. Ask them anything and they will respond with 'Jai Shri Ram' (glory to Lord Ram). They failed to prevent the Pulwama attack. What was the IB doing? What was our intelligence network doing?"

He added, "What did you do to boost the country's internal security? Why did you not take the help of the agencies at your disposal such as the IB and R&AW? It was your failure. Nobody knows for sure if the airstrike, as was claimed, took place. If the responsibility of ensuring the country's internal security was with us, we wouldn't have left it in anyone's hands."

Political reactions Terming CM Reddy's statement as 'very unfortunate', former IPS officer and Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Asim Arun said, "It is very unfortunate that the sacrifice of our jawans are being questioned today. I have been in the Police force. I have also looked after the Anti-Terrorist Squad. The challenging situation, that we have been able to resolve to a great extent. This was possible only because our armed forces, paramilitary, J&K Police, NIA and everyone else have worked in good coordination with each other...Those who are making such remarks today are denting the country and attempting to demoralise the security forces of the country. We should be wary of such people."

Earlier, senior Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily questioned the Pulwama attack and labelled the country's retaliatory action as a 'bogus' claim, adding that PM Modi used them for political mileage.

"The 2024 elections are different from 2014 and 2019. In 2019, Modi (government) claimed to have carried out the airstrikes. One of the former governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. (Satyapal) Malik, who was with the BJP earlier, called the claim of the airstrikes post Pulwama as bogus. Riding on this bogus strike claim, Modi came back to power in 2019," Moily said.

BJP MP and party's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "He (Revanth Reddy) must remember that 'Fawad Chaudhary' who is showering support on his (Revanth Reddy) biggest leader Rahul Gandhi has said it in Pakistan's national assembly as the minister of Imran Khan govt that 'humne Pulwama tak ghus ke mara hai'. Revanth Reddy has either no knowledge or such love (for Pakistan) that he is unable to see and listen even after the Pakistan minister has said this."

The Pulwama attack occurred on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus.

Following the attack, the IAF conducted airstrikes on a JeM terrorist hideout in Balakot, Pakistan, within days, resulting in the destruction of terrorist infrastructure and casualties among the militants.

Pakistan's attempts to retaliate against Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir were prevented by the alertness of the Indian Air Force.

In response to the Pulwama attack, on February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force aircraft targeted an advanced terrorist training camp belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot.

(With inputs from ANI)

