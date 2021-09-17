New Delhi: After Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy withdrew his 'donkey' remark and apologised to party's MP Shashi Tharoor, the latter said that he accepts Reddy's 'expression of regret' adding that he is happy to put the episode behind.

"I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country," Tharoor tweeted.

I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country. https://t.co/pwIRmxpipn — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 16, 2021

In a leaked audio clip, Reddy was heard terming Tharoor a 'donkey'. Reddy took exception to Tharoor praising state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and said their fluency in English did not mean either of them was a knowledgeable person. In a chit-chat with media persons, he said their fluency is just to communicate.

Taking to Twitter, he regretted any hurt that he may have caused to his party colleague from Kerala.

"I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party," said Reddy.

I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party. — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 16, 2021

An uproar was witnessed on Twitter among several party leaders after media reports surfaced about the reported criticism of Tharoor.

KT Rama Rao, who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, strongly attacked Revanth Reddy.

"While scumbags like @revanth_anumula need not be responded to; it's important to expose filth. Here's his audio clip/comments on Tharoor. Sent to me by a reporter. I am sure if we send it to a forensic lab, it'll match his infamous #Note4Vote voice. Any comments @RahulGandhi Ji?" Rao said in a tweet.

Congress MP Manish Tewari slammed Revanth Reddy over his remarks and asked him to withdraw them.

"Dear Mr @revanth_anumula Dr @ShashiTharoor is a valued colleague of yours and mine It would have been better if you would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace and Propriety demand you withdraw your words," Tewari said in a tweet.

Revanth Reddy is a Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri in Telangana.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.