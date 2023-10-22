BJP withdraws suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh.

Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday revoked the suspension of MLA T Raja Singh following his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party after a row was triggered by his remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He was suspended in August and issued a show-cause notice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Om Pathak, member secretary of the party's Central Disciplinary Committee said, “Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you."

“This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days after suspension, Singh said he was confident that the BJP would revoke his suspension soon, and would contest the Telangana Assembly polls from the Goshamahal constituency on the BJP ticket.

He had also ruled out the possibility of joining BRS or Congress. It is pertinent to note that Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP. Raja Singh's name has also been listed in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates for the November 30 state assembly polls.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

