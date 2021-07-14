Nizamabad former mayor and brother of BJP MP D Arvind, Dharmapuri Sanjay on Tuesday announced to join Congress and said that he was joining the party to strengthen the hands of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy .

BJP's Erra Sekhar and Gandra Satyanarayana have also announced to join Congress.

Speaking to media personnel, D Sanjay said that Sekhar, Satyanarayana and he would join the Congress officially in Delhi soon.

"I joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for my father D Srinivas, who was associated with Congress Party. He joined the TRS party after resigning from Congress in 2015," Sanjay said.

"With an intension to strengthen the Congress Party under the leadership of TPCC President Revanth Reddy, I have joined the Congress party," he said.

"The day I wore the TRS scarf, I felt like carrying an axe around my neck. I joined the party for my father," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

