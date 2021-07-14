Telangana: Former TRS mayor, two BJP leaders to join Congress

Speaking to media personnel, D Sanjay said that Sekhar, Satyanarayana and he would join the Congress officially in Delhi soon

Nizamabad former mayor and brother of BJP MP D Arvind, Dharmapuri Sanjay on Tuesday announced to join Congress and said that he was joining the party to strengthen the hands of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to media personnel, D Sanjay said that Sekhar, Satyanarayana and he would join the Congress officially in Delhi soon.

"I joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for my father D Srinivas, who was associated with Congress Party. He joined the TRS party after resigning from Congress in 2015," Sanjay said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With an intension to strengthen the Congress Party under the leadership of TPCC President Revanth Reddy, I have joined the Congress party," he said.

"The day I wore the TRS scarf, I felt like carrying an axe around my neck. I joined the party for my father," he added.

