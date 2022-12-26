Telangana HC transfers BRS MLA poaching case to CBI, disbands SIT2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 06:04 PM IST
- The social media convenor of BRS Krishank said that the decision comes as a huge ‘relief to the hiding mouse.’
The Telangana High Court on Monday disbanded a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was investigating into a case of poaching MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).