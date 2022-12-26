The Telangana High Court on Monday disbanded a state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was investigating into a case of poaching MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The social media convenor of BRS, Krishank said that the decision comes as a huge ‘relief to the hiding mouse.’ “After BJP's 7 Attempts to handover MLA Poaching Case to CBI, finally its a relief to the hiding mouse, who is now relieved from SIT inquiry," tweeted Krishank.

The ruling BRS has accused the JP Nadda-led party of trying to poach the legislators to destabilise in order to destabilise chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao's government.

Meanwhile, BJP advocate Ram Chander Rao took to micro-blogging site twitter to hail the decision to transferring the case to CBI.

The decision, meanwhile, was hailed by state BJP leader and advocate Ram Chander Rao. High Court transferred BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI. The high court has also quashed the SIT. We welcome the decision," says BJP leader and Advocate Ram Chander Rao, reported news agency ANI.

The move comes three months after a farm house in Telangana's Moinabad was raided and the Cyberabad police claimed to have unearthed a conspiracy to topple the ruling BRS government by 'buying' four MLAs for ₹ 100 crore each.

Further on 26 October, three people were arrested while allegedly luring the lawmakers into joining the BJP by offering huge money, posts and contracts.

Of the accused, Nanda Kumar is from state capital Hyderabad, while Simhayaji Swamy is from Tirupati in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The third, Ramchandra Bharti, is from Haryana's Faridabad.

The ruling party MLAs they tried to lure are Pilot Rohit Reddy, Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy and Rega Kantha Rao.

The BJP denies it tried to poach the legislators. Telangana is likely to go to polls in late 2023.