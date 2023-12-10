Telangana minister upholds appointment of Owaisi as pro-tem speaker, cites decision as 'right thing'
Telangana Minister and Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that 'It is a normal procedure' and added that ‘the Congress party did what was the right thing to do.’
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday defended the appointment of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Akbaruddin Owaisi as a pro-tem Speaker of the assembly, saying ‘Congress party did what was the right thing to do’.
