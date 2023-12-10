Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday defended the appointment of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Akbaruddin Owaisi as a pro-tem Speaker of the assembly, saying ‘Congress party did what was the right thing to do’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “I should have been the pro-tem Speaker, the senior most MLA in the Congress party, but since I have taken an oath as a minister, the procedure didn't allow me to be a pro-tem Speaker. So, Akbaruddin Owaisi is the most senior MLA among all the parties."

“When the BRS government was there last time, they had an AIMIM MLA as the pro-tem Speaker. This has nothing to do with anything else. We did what was the right thing to do. I cannot comment on the future equation with AIMIM. That's for our state leadership to discuss with everybody," the Telangana Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered oath to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as a pro tem Speaker. His appointment has, however, sparked a controversy as some BJP MLAs have boycotted the oath-taking event.

BJP MLA-elect from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, in a video message, said he and other saffron party MLAs would not participate in the oath-taking ceremony with Akbaruddin Owaisi presiding over the proceedings.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday that the BJP decided to boycott the oath-taking event, alleging violation of assembly rules in the appointment of pro-tem Speaker. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"BJP is against the appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi as Pro-tem Speaker (of Telangana Assembly). This is against the tradition of appointing senior MLAs to the post. The BJP MLAs will boycott taking oaths before this pro-tem Speaker," he said.

"Our MLAs will take oaths after a speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the governor on this," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.