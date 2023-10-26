Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda attacked BJP's Kuna Srisailam Goud and grabbed him by his throat during a live TV debate in the poll-bound Telangana on Wednesday.

The heated debate turned violent when KP Vivekananda stepped out of his podium and grabbed Srisailam Goud by his throat. However, the two leaders were separated from each other after people interfered in between to pacify the situation. The video of the incident went viral on the internet evoking sharp criticism from ministers and senior politicians. The Union Minister For Culture, and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy called the incident attack as a glimpse of BRS Goondaism. He questioned the situation of the state if the BRS party returned to power.

“𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗥𝗦 - 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗺. BJP MLA candidate from Quthuballapur @KunaSrisailam attacked by BRS sitting MLA. It’s shocking when a contesting opposition candidate is attacked and scuffled in open public, imagine if BRS returns to power even common people will be attacked in the same manner," wrote G Kishan Reddy on social media X, formerly Twitter.

KP Vivekananda is the sitting MLA from the Quthubullapur assembly constituency. In the upcoming state assembly elections, Kuna Srisailam Goud will be competing against him on behalf of the BJP.

After the incident, the BJP also demanded that the BRS MLA be disqualified from contesting the election. The party also asked the Election Commission to take action against KP Vivekananda.

A live TV debate turned unsightly when Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda grabbed BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud by the throat.

"KCR's Party MLA assaults BJP Leader On Live TV debate In Telangana. Vivekananda attacking Goud by holding the latter's throat is an act of timidity," Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said in a statement.

BJP senior leader and OBC morcha chief K Laxman targeted the BRS leader on the incident and said that it is natural for an opposition leader to ask a lot of questions. In such cases MLA's should “answer the question and face it."

"But due to frustration and depression, as they (BRS) are losing ground, he (BRS MLA) physically assaulted a BJP candidate, this shows how BRS is in total depression," he told ANI. He also demanded the disqualification of KP Vivekananda and appealed to the EC to take strict action against him.

To alleviate the situation BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju accused Goudof of making a reference to the BRS MLA's father which made Vivekananda lose his cool.

"Both of them are supposed to have maintained decency, decorum," and be restrained. Goud should not have driven the debate 'attacking' Vivekanand's parents in the first place and the ruling party MLA should not have attacked his rival. "Both could have been sensible and realized the whole world is watching them," Dasoju told PTI.

Criticising KP Vivekananda's attack on Goud, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the BJP will “win against the atrocities the BRS MLA (KP Vivekanand from Quthbullapur in Hyderabad) is doing." He also added that the party will complain to the EC against him and claimed that the people want the BJP to win the election.

Telangana will vote for its next state government on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. The upcoming election will see a face-off between the BRS, Congress, and BJP. In the last Telangana state polls, BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, gaining 47.4 percent of the total vote share.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!