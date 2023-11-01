Congress MP Rahul Gandhi promised to ‘return the money to the people of Telangana that has been looted from them’ while speaking at the election campaign on Wednesday. Further taking a jibe at the prime minister, he said, “I am not PM Narendra Modi. When I promise something, I fulfill it."

Speaking about the allegation against CM K Chandrashekar Rao, the senior Congress leader said “First, he (Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao) will bid bye-bye from the chief minister's post. Then, we will ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by KCR."

“I have made up my mind that the money looted by the Chief Minister will be put back in your pockets."

He adds, "The election is between BRS and Congress. The truth is that BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together...There are ED, CBI, IT and vigilance cases on opposition leaders.

“I have 24 cases against me. I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. My official house was taken away. I happily gave my house away. Entire India and Telangana is my home...They register cases and attack whoever fights them but your Chief Minister has no cases against him...This is because PM Narendra Modi and your Chief Minister are together."

