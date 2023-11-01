comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 01 2023 15:59:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.6 -1.81%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.35 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 200.95 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 566.2 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428 -0.13%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Telangana polls 2023: ‘Will put back in your pocket, what CM KCR looted,’ Rahul Gandhi promises ahead of elections
Back Back

Telangana polls 2023: ‘Will put back in your pocket, what CM KCR looted,’ Rahul Gandhi promises ahead of elections

 Livemint

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vows to ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by CM KCR and promises to return it.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vows to ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by CM KCR and promises to return it. (Congress Twitter)Premium
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vows to ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by CM KCR and promises to return it. (Congress Twitter)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi promised to ‘return the money to the people of Telangana that has been looted from them’ while speaking at the election campaign on Wednesday. Further taking a jibe at the prime minister, he said, “I am not PM Narendra Modi. When I promise something, I fulfill it."

Speaking about the allegation against CM K Chandrashekar Rao,  the senior Congress leader said “First, he (Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao) will bid bye-bye from the chief minister's post. Then, we will ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by KCR." 

“I have made up my mind that the money looted by the Chief Minister will be put back in your pockets."

He adds, "The election is between BRS and Congress. The truth is that BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together...There are ED, CBI, IT and vigilance cases on opposition leaders. 

“I have 24 cases against me. I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. My official house was taken away. I happily gave my house away. Entire India and Telangana is my home...They register cases and attack whoever fights them but your Chief Minister has no cases against him...This is because PM Narendra Modi and your Chief Minister are together."

 

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 04:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App