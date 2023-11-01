Telangana polls 2023: ‘Will put back in your pocket, what CM KCR looted,’ Rahul Gandhi promises ahead of elections
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi vows to ask questions about the money looted from the people of Telangana by CM KCR and promises to return it.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi promised to ‘return the money to the people of Telangana that has been looted from them’ while speaking at the election campaign on Wednesday. Further taking a jibe at the prime minister, he said, “I am not PM Narendra Modi. When I promise something, I fulfill it."