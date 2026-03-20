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Telangana presents ₹3.24 lakh cr budget for 2026-27: Infra push, poll promises among key highlights

Telangana's government has announced a budget of 3.24 lakh crore for 2026-27, emphasising infrastructure projects and fulfilling electoral promises. 

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Updated20 Mar 2026, 02:03 PM IST
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Telangana Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and State Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka meet State CM Revanth Reddy, on the occasion of the Telugu New Year 'Ugadi' celebrations, in Hyderabad on Thursday.
Telangana Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and State Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka meet State CM Revanth Reddy, on the occasion of the Telugu New Year 'Ugadi' celebrations, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Mohammed Aleemuddin)
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The Telangana government on Friday presented a budget of 3.24 lakh crore for the year 2026-27.

The budget is up by nearly 20,000 crore over the previous year. It saw the Congress government prioritising its flagship programmes, such as the Musi Riverfront beautification and Hyderabad Metrorail Phases 2 and 3, as well as fulfilling poll promises.

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Presenting the budget in the assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the revenue expenditure was pegged at 2,34,406 crore, and capital expenditure at 47,267 crore.

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The government granted 23,179 crore to the agriculture sector, followed by Energy at 21,285 crore.

The minister proposed allocating 17,907 crore to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department and setting aside 13,679 crore for the Medical and Health Department.

"This Budget is a charter of resolve to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Telangana. We have designed it to reflect the comprehensive development of the State. We are governing in adherence to constitutional values and with transparency. We do not lie for applause. This government works on the foundation of facts," he said.

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In 2025–26, Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), at current prices, is 17,82,198 crore compared to the previous year, the growth rate has been recorded at 10.7 per cent.

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In the financial year 2025–26, at current prices, the State's per capita income stood at 4,18,931, with a growth rate of 10.2 per cent., the minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

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