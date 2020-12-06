Telugu actor Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow, says party leader

"Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow. She met with Amit Shah today. All those whom KCR sidelined, will join BJP," he said.

On Sunday, the veteran actor also met MoS Home and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy. Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu.

The former MP, a senior Congress leader, has not been active in the party's activities and programmes in Telangana for the past few months. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP. Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formation of Telangana state.

Vijayashanti's entry into BJP will give a shot in the arm to the saffron party which recently made huge gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats.

