Telugu actor Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow, says party leader

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
On Sunday, the veteran actor also met MoS Home and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy. Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu.
The former MP, a senior Congress leader, has not been active in the party's activities and programmes in Telangana for the past few months. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP. Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formation of Telangana state.
BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.
Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats.