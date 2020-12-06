Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Telugu actor Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow, says party leader
Vijayashanti with Amit Shah, G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders

Telugu actor Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow, says party leader

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Vijayashanti, a former MP and a senior Congress leader, has not been active in the party's activities and programmes in Telangana for the past few months

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow, said party leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy in Delhi on Sunday.

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow, said party leader G. Vivek Venkatswamy in Delhi on Sunday.

"Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow. She met with Amit Shah today. All those whom KCR sidelined, will join BJP," he said.

"Vijayashanti will formally join BJP tomorrow. She met with Amit Shah today. All those whom KCR sidelined, will join BJP," he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On Sunday, the veteran actor also met MoS Home and BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy. Once it happens, Vijayashanti would be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu.

The former MP, a senior Congress leader, has not been active in the party's activities and programmes in Telangana for the past few months. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP. Vijayashanti, who began her political career with BJP, joined TRS Party and switched loyalties to Congress in 2014 before formation of Telangana state.

Vijayashanti's entry into BJP will give a shot in the arm to the saffron party which recently made huge gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.