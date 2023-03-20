Temperature rising by 1.5C likely in near term unless world acts now, UN says

The report published today by the world’s leading climate science body, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, summarizes the panel’s output over the past five years, amounting to some 10,000 pages of dense scientific prose. This synthesis is succinct at 37 pages, and its message is blunt: Burning fossil fuels is threatening human well-being and the stability of much of life on Earth, and our chance to avoid the most severe impacts is fast moving out of reach.

