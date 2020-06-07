Bihar has moved from lantern to LED: Highlights from Amit Shah's virtual rally

Bihar has been the world leader in introducing and fighting for democratic rights in the country, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while speaking at a virtual rally.

"The land of Bihar introduced democracy to the world. The great Magadh empire was founded here. It is the land of Buddha, Mahavira, Chandragupta and Chanakya," said Shah while addressing "Bihar Jansamvad Rally" through video conferencing.

Here are the highlights from Shah's virtual rally:

1) This virtual rally has nothing to do with Bihar poll campaign, it's aimed at connecting with people in fight against Covid-19, said Amit Shah.

2) This rally is aimed at connecting people with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, BJP to have 75 such meetings, said Shah

3) Issues which none dared to touch in 70 years were resolved in first year of Modi govt's second term, said Shah at virtual rally.

4) Opposition leaders dismissed PM's efforts to unite country in fight against Covid-19 as political propaganda but nation followed his appeals, said Shah.

5) Central govt safely ferried 1.25 crore migrants to their destinations after health infra was ramped up to meet their needs, said Shah.

6) "Opposition doing politics. What did it do for people," asked Shah at virtual rally while citing Modi government's welfare steps like cash transfer, free ration.

7) Some NGO has told Rahul Gandhi that speaking loudly will get him more votes, said Amit Shah while taking a swipe at the Congress leader.

8) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Sushil Modi lack in doing publicity, I laud them for their govt's work for people in Covid-19 crisis, said Shah.

9) Bihar's growth rate was 3.9% when RJD was ruling, it reached 11.3% under Nitish Kumar, the state has moved from 'lalten raj' to 'LED raj', said Shah.

10) "I am sure NDA will get two-third majority under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar assembly polls," said Shah.

