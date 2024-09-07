How the Kremlin allegedly built a conservative US media startup
Dustin Volz , C. Ryan Barber , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 07 Sep 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryTenet Media, a seemingly successful Tennessee startup, was secretly bankrolled by Russia, the Justice Department says.
WASHINGTON—In January 2023, a representative claiming to work with a European finance professional named Eduard Grigoriann shared instructions with a popular U.S. conservative media influencer to start a new YouTube channel.
