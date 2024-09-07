‘Heterodox commentators’

The case has raised questions about what Tenet’s founders knew about the $10 million they allegedly received from the two Russian nationals, Kostiantyn Kalashnikov and Elena Afanasyeva, who were indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiring to launder money and operate as unregistered foreign agents. Both defendants, who remain overseas, worked at Russian state-media outlet RT, which has long been accused of being an organ of Kremlin propaganda. The charges also have spurred complaints from Tenet’s online personalities who say they were as duped as anyone and would have produced the same content anyway.