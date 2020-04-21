Tensions between West Bengal, Centre escalate on covid-19 issue

NEW DELHI: Relations between West Bengal's Trinamool government and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre have always been uneasy. A visit by the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) to the state to look into violations of lockdown norms is the latest flashpoint.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a copy of which was seen by Mint, chief minister Mamta Banerjee had said sending of the team into several districts of the state amounted to a “unilateral action" by Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

This was followed up by party leader Derek O'Brien, who on Tuesday termed the visit of IMCT as “adventure tourism" and accused the Centre of "fighting" with states. The home ministry in turn alleged non-cooperation from the state government.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has been at loggerheads with the Union government over the past fortnight, beginning with home ministry’s rap on certain relaxations allowed during the lockdown. Last week, governor Jagdeep Dhankar had accused the state government of not following lockdown rules and allowing religious congregations, indicating that central paramilitary forces may be deployed to enforce guidelines, if necessary.

“We really believe that in a national health emergency, politics should be left far far out of this...Is this is the spirit of federalism?" TMC’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said on Tuesday.

“We really want to know what are the parameters on the basis of which these states were selected…We want to ask the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Five out of six (teams) are in opposition states," he added.

The home ministry on Monday formed six IMCTs to assess implementation of lockdown measures. Of the six teams, two each have been sent to West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Union home ministry on Tuesday took note of the feedback that West Bengal was not extending cooperation to the visiting team.

"These teams are getting full cooperation in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra but home ministry has got the feedback that the two teams in West Bengal are not getting cooperation from state government and local administration. They are being stopped from field visits, interacting with health workers and they are not being allowed to assess the ground level situation," Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary at the home ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

The ruling TMC in West Bengal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been at odds for a long time now. The political tussle which started before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has continued in the state as BJP managed to win 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state causing an immediate threat to TMC.

With assembly polls in the state due in May 2021, tensions between the two will only intensify. BJP has in the past accused Banerjee of playing appeasement politics and has now alleged that the state government was not providing accurate data about infected cases.

(Shaswati Das contributed to the story.)