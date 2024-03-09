Active Stocks
'Teri gaali suni, ab tujhe…' BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's joke with ex-Congress leader goes viral | Watch

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was spotted indulging in a playful banter with ex-Congress leader Sanjay Shukla where he could be seen saying, earlier he had to face Shukla's abuses now he is welcoming Shukla into his own party

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya made a playful joke with ex-Congress leader who joined the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya made a playful joke with ex-Congress leader who joined the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh (ANI)

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best to bring the top politicians from rival parties, especially Congress, in its team. As a part of this attempt, several Congress leaders joined the BJP on Saturday. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera while indulging in a playfull banter with the ex-Congress leader Sanjay Shukla, who recently joined the party.

While welcoming Shukla, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Teri gaali suni ab tereko lena pad raha hai (We had to take your abuses and now we have to take you to the party)."

In Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Suresh Pachouri, joined the BJP, causing major harm to the grand-old party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Patchouli is said to be close to the Gandhi family. Apart from Pachouri, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, Arjun Paliya (Pipariya), Vishal Patel (Depalpur) also joined the BJP.

Published: 09 Mar 2024, 05:31 PM IST
