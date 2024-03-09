BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was spotted indulging in a playful banter with ex-Congress leader Sanjay Shukla where he could be seen saying, earlier he had to face Shukla's abuses now he is welcoming Shukla into his own party

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying its best to bring the top politicians from rival parties, especially Congress, in its team. As a part of this attempt, several Congress leaders joined the BJP on Saturday. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera while indulging in a playfull banter with the ex-Congress leader Sanjay Shukla, who recently joined the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While welcoming Shukla, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Teri gaali suni ab tereko lena pad raha hai (We had to take your abuses and now we have to take you to the party)."

In Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Suresh Pachouri, joined the BJP, causing major harm to the grand-old party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Patchouli is said to be close to the Gandhi family. Apart from Pachouri, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, Arjun Paliya (Pipariya), Vishal Patel (Depalpur) also joined the BJP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

