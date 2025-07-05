Thackeray brothers Uddhav and Raj unite for Marathi pride for first time in 20 years. Will Sharad Pawar join?

The estranged Thackeray brothers—Uddhav and Raj—are set to unite for the first time in 20 years in Mumbai on Saturday. They will share a stage to celebrate “victory” against the Maharashtra government's move to “impose” three-language policy in primary schools..

Uddhav Thackeray' Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are known to aggressively push the cause of Marathi identity and language.

The last time the two cousins shared the stage was during the election campaign of Malvan Assembly bypoll in 2005 after former chief minister Narayan Rane had quit the undivided Shiv Sena, news agency PTI reported.

Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena shortly in the same year and floated the MNS in 2006.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS have jointly organised the "victory" gathering at the NSCI Dome in central Mumbai's Worli, which also happens to be in the assembly constituency of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

The two parties urged other political outfits who have protested against making Hindi "compulsory" in primary schools, and also people from the field of literature, art to participate in the gathering.

Fight for the Marathi pride The BJP-led Mahayuti government had issued a GR (government order) on April 16, making Hindi a compulsory third language for students in Classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

After a backlash, the government issued an amended GR on June 17, making Hindi an optional language.

The move was criticised by the Opposition parties — Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP (SP) — which dubbed it the "imposition" of Hindi on Maharashtra. The Sena UBT and MNS leaders' burnt copies of the GR and planned a "mega" protest march on July 5.

On June 29, as the chorus against the introduction of the Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from Classes 1 to 5 grew, the state cabinet withdrew the two GRs on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Uddhav and Raj had then said the government blinked after witnessing the unity of Maharashtrians and did not want them to come together. Claiming victory, both decided to hold a victory celebration on the same day.

The victory celebration is also being held at a time when MNS activists were caught on camera allegedly assaulting a footstall owner for not speaking in Marathi, while two persons were made to apologise to a man in the presence of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare for allegedly assaulting him.

Brothers reunited: The significance Although both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have decided not to use any party's flag, banners, poll symbol, hoardings and scarf during the event, the political messaging is evident at a time when they are witnessing diminishing electoral influence after their dismal performance in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had won 20 assembly seats, while the MNS drew a blank.

After the poll debacle, Uddhav and Raj Thckeray are coming together on one stage just ahead of the local body polls, including the cash rich Mumbai civic corporation.

Will Sharad Pawar attend Thackeray's victory rally? NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, who is allied with the Congress and the Sena (UBT) under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) banner in Maharashtra, said that he will not attend the event due to prior commitments.

Speaking to PTI on Friday, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule said Pawar will be in Pune on Saturday. Sule said she and MLA Jitendra Awhad will take part.

The opposition stalwart had earlier told reporters he has events scheduled in Pune and would, therefore, not attend the Worli event. "Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Bala Nandgaonkar called me and invited me to the rally," state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Congress, an ally of the Sena (UBT), will not be a part of the victory celebration, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said. He, however, maintained his party supports the protest against making Hindi "mandatory" for students of Classes 1-5.