Thai Premier Paetongtarn’s Support Slumps in Poll Amid Protest

(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s support has slumped to single digits in an opinion poll as the premier’s popularity reels from a diplomatic scandal.

Only 9.2% of respondents support Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, according to the June 19-25 survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida. That compares with 30.9% who backed her as premier in the previous survey conducted in March.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Saturday to demand the resignation of Paetongtarn, as the fallout continued from her leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which many saw as a criticism of the Thai army.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition People’s Party, topped the list of preferred candidates for prime minister, with almost 31.5% support — up from 25.8%. His supporters say they want a new generation governing the country, with honesty and transparency, and bringing fresh ideas and policies, according to Nida.

Some 19.9% of respondents said there is no candidate suitable as prime minister. The poll involved 2,500 Thais aged 18 and above nationwide, Nida said.

Paetongtarn has resisted calls to step down after the June 15 call with Hun Sen was released. The controversy prompted a key coalition ally to defect and her government to nearly collapse this month.

The political turmoil compounds the woes of Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy, which has been hurt by US tariff threats, a tourism downswing and a consumption slump.

Among political parties, the People’s Party had the highest approval rating at 46.1%, up from 37.1%. Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party received 11.5% support, down from 28.1%, according to Nida.

Paetongtarn was picked for the prime ministerial post in August in a parliament vote just days after the removal of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, by the Constitutional Court in an ethics violation case.

