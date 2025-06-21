Thai Premier Won’t Quit to Save Government, Ruling Party Says

(Bloomberg) -- Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will not resign or dissolve parliament, her party said Saturday, amid reports the leader may step down to keep the ruling coalition in power and to end a political crisis triggered by comments she had made that were critical of the army.

Speculation that Paetongtarn would accept proposals from coalition parties to quit or dissolve parliament after the passage of the budget bill “are completely untrue,” Sorawong Thienthong, secretary-general of Pheu Thai Party, said in a post on Facebook.

“The Prime Minister has firmly affirmed to us that she will continue to fully carry out her duties in addressing the crises the country is currently facing,” Sorawong said.

Paetongtarn is fighting to save her less than one-year-old government after the exit of the second-largest party in her ruling alliance this week, leaving the bloc with a razor-thin majority in parliament. Her coalition now holds about 255 seats in the 495-member body and cannot afford more defections.

Local media reported the ultra-conservative United Thai Nation Party, the second-largest in the coalition with 36 seats, threatened to leave the government unless Paetongtarn steps down to make way for a new prime ministerial vote.

Paetongtarn has tried to ease public anger over her leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen by apologizing and calling for national unity, but her rivals have threatened to escalate street protests to press for her removal. On Friday, the prime minister also visited troops at a border post to show support for soldiers involved in a border standoff with Cambodia.

Paetongtarn’s administration is focused on resolving the Thai–Cambodian border issue, for which it’s implementing strong countermeasures on both diplomatic and security fronts, and seriously pushing negotiations to resolve the US tariff threats, said Sorawong, who is also the minister for Tourism and Sports.

