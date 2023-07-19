Thailand high court suspends PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, to rule on election law violation2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended the leader of the Move Forward Party from his role as a member of Parliament while they investigate a potential breach of election law. Despite this, his nomination and potential selection as prime minister remain intact until a final ruling is reached.
