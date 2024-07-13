’Thank you PM Modi ...’: Congress’ KC Venugopa gets Apple alert about ’malicious spyware’, takes swipe at govt

Congress MP KC Venugopal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre for “invading privacy” of political opponents, claiming that his iPhone alerted him about a “spyware attack”.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated13 Jul 2024, 05:52 PM IST
In photo: Congress MP KC Venugopal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)
In photo: Congress MP KC Venugopal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)(Sansad TV)

Attacking the government in a post on X, Congress MP KC Venugopal alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his "favourite malicious spyware" on his phone. "Thank you PM Modi ji for sending your favourite malicious spyware on my phone also!," Venugopal's post read. He said, "Apple has been kind enough to intimate me about this special present of yours!"

The Congress leader went on to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre for "invading privacy" of political opponents.

"Let’s be clear, the Modi government is acting in a criminal and unconstitutional manner, going after political opponents and invading their privacy in this manner. The message of the Lok Sabha elections was that the people reject any attack on the Constitution and the BJP’s fascist agenda," KC Venugopal said.

He added that Opposition "will oppose this blatantly unconstitutional act and breach on our privacy tooth and nail".

The Congress leader took to X to post of a message, purportedly from Apple, warning him about the "spyware attack". The message read, "Apple previously sent you a notification on October 30, 2023. This is not a repeat notice – it is to inform you that we detected another attack against your device."

The message further informed that the Congress leader's phone was targeted by a "mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple id..."

"This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning '“ please take it seriously," the message read.

Also Read | US sanctions spyware company and executives who targeted American journalists, government officials

It added that these attacks cost millions of dollars and are individually deployed against a very small number of people, but the targeting is ongoing and global.

"Since 2021, we have sent Apple threat notifications like this one multiple times a year as we detect mercenary spyware attacks," it said.

"Today's notification is being sent to targeted users in 98 countries, and to date we have notified users in over 150 countries in total," it further said.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:13 Jul 2024, 05:52 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews’Thank you PM Modi ...’: Congress’ KC Venugopa gets Apple alert about ’malicious spyware’, takes swipe at govt

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,263.00176.00
    Chennai
    74,699.00757.00
    Delhi
    74,989.00975.00
    Kolkata
    74,190.00-187.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue