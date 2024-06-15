At his humourous best, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Maha Vikas Aghad (MVA's) impressive performance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pawar, while speaking to ANI said, "Wherever the Prime Minister's roadshow and rally took place, we won. That is why I consider it my duty to thank the Prime Minister."

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Prithviraj Chavan, the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, held a joint press conference in Mumbai on Saturday and thanked the people of the country for supporting the alliance in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Owing to an impressive show by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said earlier, "After Lok Sabha poll results, change of government imminent in Maharashtra"

In a similar note, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray says, "This was a fight to save the constitution and democracy.

Thackeray also said, "Those who left me will not be taken back in the the party.

Thackeray, further, announced that the MVA coalition will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections together. “Assembly elections are coming shortly. This government was the Modi government and now it has become the NDA government. Now it is to be seen how long this government will last," he added.

In Maharashtra, the BJP's tally dropped to just nine seats from the 23 it won in 2019. Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde's leadership, secured seven seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP managed to win only one seat. This brought the NDA's total down to 17 out of the state's 48 seats. In contrast, the Sena-BJP alliance had secured 43 seats in 2014.

Following the election results, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis requested the party's senior leadership to release him from his responsibilities, citing accountability for the electoral setback.

