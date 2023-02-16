Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls
- Tharoor said he is not considering any further elections after having fought the AICC presidential polls
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday virtually ruled out contesting the CWC polls if the party decides to hold them, saying he is not considering any further elections after having fought the AICC presidential polls and it is "for others to step forward".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×