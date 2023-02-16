Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls

Asked if it was essential for the party to have polls for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the party's plenary session and if he had raised this issue with the party leadership, Tharoor said, "I had made the point that elections are healthy for the party and participated in one election myself and now that I have lost, I don't think it is my business to tell the party leadership what to do. Let them take the steps that they judge are appropriate."