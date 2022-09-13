The advances and retreats of Centre’s Udan scheme, in charts

However, there are challenges of continuity. Of the 423 routes approved, 164 routes (39%) registered zero passengers in June 2022, the latest month for which route-wise passenger data is available. The designated airline had stopped plying the route, either temporarily or permanently. Routes allotted under the scheme’s first two phases, many of which have crossed the three-year benefit period, show an operational rate of just below 50%. The third and fourth phases fare better, with an operational rate of 77% and 84%, respectively. Meanwhile, viability issues dog airlines, especially smaller ones, who were envisaged to be drivers of this scheme.