The airports where delays and long lines are worst

The airport has been undergoing major renovations, which has closed or reconfigured security lanes at times, he says. In September, several screening lanes were out of service as the airport worked to install new automated screening lanes, a spokeswoman says. The lanes allow multiple travelers to step up to the conveyor belt at the same time and to speed up the screening process. This was done after Labor Day to avoid peak travel times, and the lanes are now operational in time for the incoming holiday traffic, she says.

