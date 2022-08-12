When Common Haus Hall, a Bavarian-style beer hall, opened in Jeffersonville, Ind., in late March of this year, beer director Roger Baylor wanted to offer a unique house specialty. The menu was already loaded with well-known German beer styles—pilsners, hefeweizens and doppelbocks from big-timers like Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr—so he commissioned Jerry Gnagy of local brewery Against the Grain to make a smoked lager reminiscent of the rauchbiers from Bamberg, Germany.