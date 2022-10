Mattel Inc.’s American Girl now has new adult cocktails at its in-store cafes and grown-up dresses that mimic outfits worn by its dolls. Lego A/S has more than 100 sets designed specifically for adults. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., which lets kids design their own teddy bears, has a line of racy stuffed animals only for customers 18 and over. Even McDonald’s Corp. is now serving adult Happy Meals. (Yes, you get a toy.)