The business of selling toys to your inner child

Adults are also a newer focus for American Girl, a company that got its start in 1986 making dolls and books that depicted young girls living through different periods of American history. When the company rereleased the first six American Girl dolls in their original outfits in May 2021, roughly half went to grown-ups buying them for themselves, according to Jamie Cygielman, a Mattel senior vice president who is in charge of American Girl. The company came to that conclusion after conducting a survey of nearly 1,800 customers following the launch.

