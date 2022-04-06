The unfulfilled dream of budget housing in India

“The sub- ₹50 lakh segment in the metros is under-served by organized or corporate developers. Many dipped their toes and then retreated to a higher segment. We see that as an opportunity. For a brand like Mahindra, the demand is intact. It’s a challenge to do affordable housing in India, but we are committed to it," says Arvind Subramanian, MD and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace. “We will buy land where can get in and get out of the project in four years. Happinest has high volume launches. We sell almost everything at launch. Cash flows are used to complete projects, and the turnaround is faster," he adds.