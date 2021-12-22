The death business is booming—for now

The surge in middle-aged deaths has been bad news for life insurers, though. People in that age cohort are more likely to have group life insurance through their employer or term policies in force than senior citizens or young people. After being flat for years, death benefits paid by US insurers jumped by 15% in 2020 according to the Insurance Information Institute. Existing policies can’t change, and being unvaccinated hasn’t joined smoking as a risk factor reflected in new underwriting, perhaps because insurers still view Covid-19 as a temporary phenomenon.