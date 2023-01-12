The economic and human costs of protecting criminals4 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Treating cops like suspects and lawbreakers as victims is a bad deal for taxpayers and especially for the poor
Last year, 327 career criminals were responsible for 30% of New York City’s 22,000 shoplifting arrests, according to the New York City Police Department. “And guess what," said the exasperated NYPD official who announced the findings at a press conference last week. “Two hundred thirty-five of them—so 235 out of 327—are walking around the streets of New York right now."