The great US migrant embarrassment

Those of us who’ve watched this human torrent, thanks mainly to the steady coverage of Fox News, noticed at some point this year that the migrants had become different. In fact, a new wave has been arriving from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. In other words, many are now fleeing here from communist dictatorships. Some 200,000 Cubans have come to the U.S. this year, not unlike the people who 60 years ago fled Cuba to help make Florida great.

