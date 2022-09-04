The hardest part of a family vacation? Deciding where to go

One hard and fast requirement: sunshine. “As a family, we’ve done a cruise to Bermuda, and all-inclusives in Cancún and Aruba," said Cheryl Gerson, the sibling researching the trip. Some in her group seek beach time, she added, while others prefer to sightsee. The age range is preteen to early 80s, so our planners had to factor mobility issues and teen angst into the equation. Here are their three suggestions—which would you book?