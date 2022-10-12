Answered: Six questions about cough syrup deaths linked to Haryana firm

What will India do next?

In its 6 October press release, the health ministry said it was waiting for more data from the WHO to investigate the case further. The data India asked for includes the results of the testing of the adulterated batches (known as “certificate of analyses") and evidence that the 66 deaths in The Gambia were caused by diethylene glycol and not something else. At the same, the CDSCO is also testing “control" samples of the implicated syrups, as well as samples of propylene glycol, from Maiden Pharma’s plant. A control is a sample from a batch already distributed in the market, which a manufacturer is required to retain by law to aid investigations such as this.