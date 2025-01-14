The hottest ticket across corporate America: Trump’s inauguration

Jockeying among attendees is well under way over which events to hit and how to get the best access to VIP members of the new administration. The lineup of official inauguration events include a candlelight dinner at Union Station, receptions with cabinet members and with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, and three balls. The inauguration team is discussing adding another dinner after the inauguration to better accommodate the influx of VIPs, according to two people familiar with planning. Lobbyists and consultants are hosting their own cocktail parties and balls across Washington in the days before the swearing-in.