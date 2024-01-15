The Houthis have survived worse than America’s and Britain’s strikes
The Economist 7 min read 15 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Summary
- The Iran-backed group has been hardened by its long war with Saudi Arabia
THE HOUTHIS have an ambitious slogan: it includes “death to America, death to Israel". For decades, that was aspirational. The group was largely limited to fighting its fellow Yemenis and its neighbours on the Arabian peninsula. Yet since October, what was once a scrappy insurgency in desolate northern Yemen has managed to put itself in conflict with both the Middle East’s strongest power and the world’s superpower.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less