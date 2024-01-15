The Houthis have survived worse than America’s and Britain’s strikes

Iran will no doubt be happy to send more. Its long relationship with the Houthis has deepened since 2015: arming and training the group was an easy way for Iran to bloody arch-rival Saudi Arabia and gain a foothold on the Arabian peninsula. The past few months seem to validate that strategy. Iran could already harass shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, off its southern coast. Now, through the Houthis, it can paralyse another vital waterway. “The Red Sea is even more useful to them, because they don’t have to do it directly," says a diplomat from the Gulf. The Houthis have proven their worth to Iran, which will probably ensure more Iranian support.