The hunt for the Assad dynasty’s missing billions begins
Benoit Faucon , Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 15 Dec 2024, 03:09 PM IST
SummaryThe family stashed away its wealth over half a century of despotic rule. Human-rights lawyers are leading efforts to find the assets—and recover them for the Syrian people.
With the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, a global hunt is now beginning for the billions of dollars in cash and assets the family stashed away over half a century of despotic rule.
