The hunt for the Assad dynasty’s missing billions begins

Finding and freezing the assets will likely be difficult. The U.S. mounted a lengthy sanctions campaign against the Assad regime, forcing its moneymen to hide wealth outside the West and via tax havens. Investigators who led the hunt for billions stashed away by Hussein and Gadhafi spent years pursuing people connected to the dictators, navigating shell companies and filing international lawsuits to recover the money with limited success. Out of an estimated $54 billion in assets accumulated by the former Libyan regime, for instance, very few—including a $12 million London property, and $100 million in cash in Malta—were recovered, a Libyan official said last year.